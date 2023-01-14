Diana Lynn Kobishop
Diana Lynn Kobishop (Dolly), age 60, died peacefully at her sister’s home in Kewaskum with her daughter and sister at her side the evening of January 11, 2023.
Dolly was born in Fond du Lac and grew up in the Kewaskum area. She later moved to Mayville where she raised her daughter.
Dolly worked in the manufacturing industry and worked hard for the things she had in life until she was put on disability.
Dolly was a very independent and private person. Never wanted to be the center of attention. She would be there for anyone and do anything in her power to help, even if you just needed to talk. She was the best listener. She also had a feisty side. For those that knew her they would say “that’s the Ebert in her.” She loved being outside just enjoying the fresh air with her dog Melah. Her grandchildren were the apple of her eye. Definitely spoiled grandchildren. They adored her just as much as she adored them. Dolly was the best mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend anyone could ever ask for. She will be missed by everyone and anyone that had the privilege to know her.
Dolly had some very special people in her life as well. Her best friend of over 50 years Torri Wood was there any time she needed anything. They talked daily. Her niece Corrie Karpin and her husband, Chris, along with her great-niece Crystal Furrenes were also helping her with anything she needed as well. Her daughter and grandchildren were living with her and were a great help to her everyday needs. Her sister Patsy Gavin and her husband, Tracy, opened their hearts and their home to care for her. She had 24/7 care there. Patsy is truly an angel and never hesitated to have her in her care for her final days.
Dolly is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Torres; her grandchildren Koby and Kaylee; and her dog Melah; brothers and sisters, Bev (Dale) Gavin, Leo (Janice), Patsy (Tracy) Gavin, Mary (Joe) Wallner, Terry Ebert, Jackie Ebert.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Dorthy and Louis Ebert, brothers Jim and Alan, and sisters Elaine and Louise.
There will be no funeral service for Dolly. Her wish was to have a celebration of life and her daughter will be setting that up for a future date.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Diana’s arrangements. More information and online guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.