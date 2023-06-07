BROWNSVILLE
Diane Carol Lamberty
Diane Carol Lamberty (Doffek), age 61 years, of Brownsville passed away on May 31, 2023, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Diane was born on February 19, 1962, in Milwaukee to Donald and Lois Doffek (Kunesh).
Diane had a lifelong dedication to working at Silver Spring Collision in West Bend. She loved to ride her Harley (883 Sportster) and was one of the first female riders in the area. Diane also loved animals; she had a minifarm on her property with horses, sheep, and dogs.
Those Diane leaves behind to cherish her memory include her son, Joey Lamberty of Fond du Lac; sister, Debbie (Dominic) Arata of New Berlin; and brother, Bruce (Marla) Doffek of Whitefish Bay. She is further survived by former husband and lifelong friend, Joe Lamberty; her knight in shining armor, Paul (Rose) Kinowski and their son, Derek; two dear canine companions, Charlee and Blue; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Lois.
A private service will take place at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery and Mausoleum in Mequon at a later date.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Diane's arrangements. For additional information or to leave an online condolence on the tribute wall, please visit www.myrhum-patten.com.