Diane “Deena” Czecholinski
Diane “Deena” Czecholinski, age 64, resident of New Perspectives Senior Living in West Bend, previously of Shorewood, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023.
Diane was the daughter of Frank and Margaret Czecholinski. Diane worked as a clerical assistant for many years until she became disabled. She was able to put her talents and skills to good use again by volunteering at Interfaith Older Adult Programs and was delighted that her hard work led to a permanent part-time position there.
Diane is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Margaret Czecholinski; as well as many other dear relatives and friends.
Surviving Diane in death include her sisters, Sharon (Rick) Chmielinski, and Debbie McHenry; brother Michael (Debbie) Czecholinski; niece Michelle Czecholinski; nephews, Jason (Cara) Czecholinski and their children Ayden and Izabel, Nicholas (Andrea) Czecholinski and their children Nolan and Amelia, Michael (Brittnie) McHenry and their children Delia, Owen, and Carter, Ryan (Jess Bramhall) McHenry, Christopher (Samantha) McHenry and their children Finley and Donovan, and Scott McHenry and his daughter, Harper.
VISITATION: Family will greet relatives and friends on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. until 2:45 p.m. at Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service (1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend).
FUNERAL SERVICE: Family will celebrate Diane’s life on Monday, June 5, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. What Diane enjoyed most in life was time spent with family and friends, so please join us in watching a movie recalling some of those treasured moments starting promptly at 3:00 p.m. on Monday.
GRAVESIDE: Burial of Diane’s cremated remains will take place on Tuesday, June 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7301 W. Nash Street, Milwaukee. All are welcome.
Myrhum – Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Diane’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at myrhum-patten.com.