HARTFORD
Diane Doerfler
Oct. 1, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023
Diane Carla Doerfler (nee Seif) of Hartford passed away on January 10, 2023, at the age of 89.
She was the daughter of Eileen (nee Steuerwald) and Harley Seif.
She leaves behind her brother, Wendell, and nephew, Teddy, her sister, Caryl, and niece Cara, and grandniece Skye.
For over 3 decades Diane taught English at Brookfield Central High School, where she was an inspiration to countless students. Diane was a fine artist, her favorite subjects being nature and animals.
Visitation will be held at the Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home - Hartford on Saturday, January 14, 2023 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. A funeral service will follow at 10:30.
