HARTFORD
Diane Gutschenritter
April 14, 1940 - December 31, 2022
Diane Gutschenritter (nee Berghammer), 82 years, of Hartford passed away peacefully at Majestic Heights in Hartford on Saturday, December 31, 2022.
Diane was born April 14, 1940, in Hustisford, to Walter and Helen (nee Rohlinger) Berghammer. She was united in marriage to Wilfred Gutschenritter on October 1, 1960, at St. Mary’s Catholic church in Woodland.
After graduating high school Diane worked for a local law office before marrying and starting a family with Wilfred. She worked part-time at Bublitz’s Family Restaurant before Wilfred and Diane established West Side Oil, Inc. in 1979. Diane managed the office, taking care of all of the accounting and bookkeeping, while Wilfred took care of deliveries and operating the trucks. Diane was very committed to her family and the business and always put others needs before her own interests. In the little free time she had, she enjoyed reading books, playing cards, doing puzzles, bargain hunting at garage sales, watching her grandchildren’s sporting and school events, and attending flea markets and church picnics.
Diane is survived by her children, Edward (wife, Julie and children, Lauren and Alex, and great-grandchildren Ellie and Luke), David, Robert (partner, Kellie and her children, Bryan, Jaclynn, Brooke and Noelle) and Gloria (husband, Dave and children, Zachary, Madison and Ella). She is also survived by her sister Donna (Wayne) Neu and Darlene Braunschweig. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, and beloved husband, Wilfred, in 2019.
Family will greet friends and family on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at St. Kilian Catholic Church (264 State St., Hartford). Mass of Christian burial for Diane will follow the visitation at 10:30 a.m. with Fr. Britto Suresh officiating. Interment in St. Kilian Cemetery, Hartford.
Memorials to St. Kilian Catholic Church or Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at the Majestic Heights Assisted Living for their kind and loving care of Diane.