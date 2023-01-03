Diane Luella Hupfer (nee Schloemer)
From your kids...
Our resilient and thoughtful mom, Diane, 84, died peacefully on December 30, 2022, at Kathy Hospice, West Bend, after many cancer battles and health setbacks. She rarely complained.
Mom was born on a farm to parents Lee and Marie (Graff) Schloemer. Despite the hard times she chose to remember the good. Money was scarce and there were hardships but her memories of growing up with her brother, Tom, and cousins Susan and Curt were good ones. That is the way Mom looked at life.
On September 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Thomas Frederick Hupfer at Holy Trinity Church in Newburg. They were married 49 years until his passing in 2005.
Tom and Diane raised seven children: Kathy (John) Slesar, Appleton, Colleen (Scott) Weishoff, Shawano, Ken Hupfer (and Mary), Menomonee Falls, Greg Hupfer, Theresa, Tony Dunn, Alaska, Rick Hupfer, West Bend and Pete Hupfer, Newburg. One child, Monica Mary, died in infancy. She was blessed with seven grandchildren: Alanna, Karen, Laurie, Amanda, Spencer, Brandon, and Kate. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Colin, Madison, and Declan. “Grannie” knew how to make each one feel special with notes and birthday cards and some treasured nicknames.
Mom was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; daughter Monica; her parents, Lee and Marie; her in-laws, John and Therese; as well as several brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law.
As her children grew older Mom enjoyed her various jobs at St. Joseph’s hospital. She then returned to school earning a degree in Computer Science and Programming. She worked in IT departments at Beaver Dam Hospital, Washington County and Dohman.
Later in life mom enjoyed volunteering at the Washington County Historical Society. It was there she met a distant relative, Darren Schacht. Together they spent many hours on cemetery walks and piecing together their family histories. Darren would often say she was his second mom.
After moving to her senior apartment, she made many friends. She enjoyed her card games, books, working on her computer and coupon clipping. She loved playing her keyboard. Her morning routine included playing favorite hymns by ear. She knew the lyrics to every one. This past Christmas was the first one without Mom at her keyboard.
Mom spent most of her life in caretaking mode for her children, her parents, and her husband. It wasn’t until the last months of her life that her children and grandchildren became the caretakers for her. She had a remarkable will to live, not giving up even after childhood polio, multiple cancers, difficult treatments, and endless setbacks. Her family remains in awe of her strength and spirit. Be at peace, Mom, knowing you will be loved and remembered always.
A special thank-you to the staff at Froedtert Hospital and to Kathy Hospice for your help in guiding Mom home with such care.
There will be a celebration of life to be held when warm weather returns. Mom’s wishes.
