CLINTONVILLE
Diane M. Goodwin
Oct. 13, 1944- June 4, 2023
Diane M. Goodwin, age 78 of Clintonville passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023, at ThedaCare Medical Center, Shawano.
The former Diane Marie Held was born on October 13, 1944, in Hartford to Gilbert and Dorothy (Schuck) Held. She grew up in the Slinger area and graduated from Slinger High School in 1962. Diane was united in marriage on August 27, 1966, to Forrest “Pete” Goodwin Jr. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Slinger. After marriage the couple lived in Slinger until the early 1970s, then moved to West Bend, where they stayed until 1999. After retirement, the couple resided in Eagle River for a few years before settling in Clintonville in 2003. She was employed at West Bend Company, West Bend; first in the office and then on the assembly line making skillets, coffee pots, and all sorts of items for close to 26 years, retiring in 1999.
Diane was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville, where she was active with the PCCW and helped out with all sorts of projects. She enjoyed bus trips to the casino, was an excellent cook and baker. Diane was well known for her German potato salad and 7-layer salad. She liked to go shopping with her daughter and granddaughter, as long as they went to lunch. She especially loved spending time with her husband, children, and grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Pete; and three children, Mark (Sally) Goodwin of Cedarburg, Scott (Becky) Goodwin of West Bend, and Lynn (Bob) Didier of Clintonville. There are four grandchildren: Hunter Goodwin, Connor Goodwin, Dustin Didier, and Madelyn (fiancé, Cameron Prailes) Didier. There are three brothers: Wayne “Butch” (Helen) Held, David Held, Peter Held, all of Slinger. There are four nieces and nephews: Andy Held, Nick (Shannon) Held, Emily (Mike) Paz, Sarah (fiancé Ricky Goetz) Held; and many other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Judith Held; two sisters-in-law, Judy and Cindy Held; and a brother, Kenneth Held.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, June 10 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. Fr. Simon Minyati will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, WI is assisting the family.
Our family would like to thank all the nurses at Shawano Hospital for the compassionate care given to Mom.