Diane Margaret Dittmann
Nov. 13, 1943 - March 14, 2022
Diane Margaret Dittmann (nee Liebenstein), age 78, passed away on Monday, March 14, 2022, at the St. Agnes Hospital in Fond Du Lac. She was born on November 13, 1943, in Milwaukee, to Howard and Lillian (nee Manz) Liebenstein. Diane enjoyed gardening, yard work and reading. She especially loved time with family - cookouts and family gatherings.
Diane is survived by her children, Robert (Sonia) Faestel and Sharon (Dan) McCarthy; her stepchildren Adam (Cory), Lisa (Thomas) Baake, and Rebecca Folts; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her sister Mary (Joe) Froelich. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Diane was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald, and her parents.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Dr. West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 22, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at a later date.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.