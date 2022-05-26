Diane Schmidt
Diane was born on September 12, 1945 in West Bend to the late Marvin and Agnes (nee Uelmen) Johann. Diane graduated from Kewaskum High School in 1964. She married the love of her life, whom she adored, Gerald Schmidt on March 30, 1968, at St. Michael’s Church. From there they created their beautiful family that consisted of three children. Diane was a devoted wife and a loving mother that cared deeply for her family. Gerald passed away on December 9, 2016.
In her earlier years, Diane worked as a nurse’s aide and at JCPenney. In addition to raising her children, she assisted Gerald at Barton Service Auto Shop. Several of her favorite pastimes she shared with her husband were attending car shows, going for “Sunday cruises” in their vintage cars, and antiquing. In her spare time, Diane enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers, doing puzzles, crocheting, and reading.
Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left footprints that will never be forgotten.
Those left to cherish Diane’s memory include her children David Schmidt, Andrea (David) Berndt, and Nicholas (Jessica) Schmidt, all of West Bend; two grandchildren, Cecilia Schmidt and Layashia Berndt; three sisters; three brothers; and other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Diane was preceded in death by a sister and three brothers.
The family would like to thank Caring Hands and Horizon Hospice for their care.
A private graveside service will be held.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Services has been entrusted with Diane’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book can be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.