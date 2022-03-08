WEST BEND
Dimitra Gregoriou
September 13, 1942 - March 7, 2022
Dimitra Gregoriou, age 79, of West Bend passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, at Samaritan Health Center in West Bend.
Dimitra was born on September 13, 1942, in Port Sudan, Sudan, the daughter of the late George Barberoglou and Joann (nee Glytsos) Barberoglou. Dimitra worked for Wonderbread in Brown Deer for 25 years.
Those Dimitra leaves behind to cherish her memory include her two children, John (Christina) Gregoriou and Daniel (Denise) Gregoriou; five grandchildren, Nicholas (Ashley) Gregoriou, Alexander Gregoriou, Haley Gregoriou, Daniel Gregoriou, and Olivia Gregoriou; a great-granddaughter, Lucille Gregoriou; two sisters-in-law, Georgia Barberoglou and Barbara Barberoglou; a sister, Angela Cardelli; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Dimitra was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Gregoriou; her sister, Anasdasia Vella; two brothers, Peter Barberoglou and Gus Barberoglou.
VISITATION: Dimitra’s family will greet relatives and friends at the Myrhum-Patten Funeral Home, 1315 W. Washington Street, in West Bend on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, from noon until 1:30 p.m.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Dimitra’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.