HARTFORD
Dolores A. Bresson
Dec. 4, 1920 - Nov. 24, 2022
Dolores A. Bresson (nee Wiedmeyer), age 101 of Hartford, Wisconsin passed away Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24, 2022 at Majestic Heights in Hartford, with the presence and love of her family.
Dolores was born December 4, 1920 in Richfield, WI to Elizabeth E. (nee Griesmer) and Edmund F. Wiedmeyer. She was united in marriage to Cyril B. Bresson on February 12, 1946 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Richfield. Dolores was a member of St. Mary of the Mount - Ladies Guild, Horseshoe Bend, AR. She enjoyed crocheting, being outdoors, fishing with her husband, and loved traveling.
Dolores is survived by her loving daughters, Lynnette B. (James) Foster of Hot Springs, N.C. and Sharon (Mark) Mulhollam of Albuquerque, NM; cherished granddaughter, Carley (Andrew Kerr) Foster; dear sister, Evelyn (Dean) Mueller and sister-in-law, Fran Wiedmeyer. She is further survived by many other loved relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Cyril; brothers, Hank (Florence), Ed (Hazel), Jim and Eugene (Magdalena) Wiedmeyer.
Funeral Service for Dolores will be held Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union Street, Hartford, WI 53027 with Rev. Britto Suresh officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home, Tuesday 10:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m Interment, St. Mary Catholic Church Cemetery, 2414 Hillside Road Richfield, WI 53076.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.