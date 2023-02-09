CAMPBELLSPORT
Dolores A. Heisler Spradau
May 31, 1928 - Feb. 6, 2023
Dolores A. Heisler Spradau, 94, of Campbellsport, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at the Serenity Villa in Campbellsport. She was born on May 31, 1928, in the Town of Ashford, a daughter of the late Mathias and Johanna Thelen (nee Schill).
She married James P. Heisler on April 30, 1949, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Ashford. He passed away on September 19, 1977. On November 12, 1988, she married Eldon “Buck” Spradau at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Buck passed away on December 24, 2001. Dolores was a dedicated employee at the West Bend Company where she worked for over 40 years. She was an active member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church where she was involved with the St. Matthew’s Christian Women and funeral lunches. Dolores enjoyed fishing, gardening, watching the birds, her dogs and cats, and walking her dog, Mack. She was a social butterfly and loved socializing with her friends. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her son, Richard (Barb) Heisler; grandchildren, Hollie Heisler (special friend, John Ruys), Josh (Heather) Heisler, Nate (Sarah) Heisler, Jamie Heisler (special friend, Brent Anderson); great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Spencer Immel, Maddie, Josie, and Allie Heisler, Ella and Aubrey Heisler; sister, Ruth Lehner; and sisters and brother-in-law, Laura Heisler, Leo Heisler, and Mary Heisler. She is further survived by Buck’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and her husbands, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Math (Chris) Thelen, Elizabeth (Leander) Weiland, and Eleanor (Hubert) Sippel; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Gibbie Lehner, Marie (Warner) Hug, John Heisler, Virginia Heisler, and Marge Heisler.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at St. Martin’s Chapel 1271 Minnie Lane (on Highway 67 in Ashford), Campbellsport, WI 53010. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday with the Rev. Mark Jones officiating. Burial will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Dolores’ family would like to thank Preceptor Hospice for their care and compassion. Dolores loved her time at the Serenity Villa and her family is so thankful for their special care and dedication. There were so many family members and friends who spent time with Dolores in her last years and we cannot thank you all enough.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.