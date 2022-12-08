HARTFORD
Dolores Mae East
May 21, 1929 - December 2, 2022
Dolores Mae East of Hartford passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at the age of 93 years.
She was born, daughter of Vernon and Florence (nee Kreilkamp) East, on May 21, 1929. Delores enjoyed traveling. She traveled the U.S., Europe, Ireland, and South America in her younger years. Then later in life she did her semi-annual trips to Door County with friends. She loved to play cards and enjoyed teaching her nieces how to play euchre and cribbage. Dolores worked at Lincoln School for 18 years as an administrative assistant.
Dolores had a strong faith in God, guiding her through her life.
Dolores is survived by her nieces and nephews, who will miss her special smile.
The family would like to thank the staff of Autumn Oaks (Slinger) for their wonderful care they gave to Dolores.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at St. Kilian’s Catholic Church, 264 W. State St., Hartford, from 10-11 a.m. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 11:00 a.m. Fr. Richard Stoffel will officiate.
The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be placed at www.berndt-ledesma.com.