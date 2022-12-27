Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen
Feb. 1, 1952 - Dec. 22, 2022
Donald (Butch) Grotelueschen, age 70, passed away peacefully on December 22, 2022, at his home. He was born on February 1, 1952.
Don is survived by his two daughters, Jenny (Adam) Limbach and Amy (Jeremy) Hendricks, and grandson Jimi Hendricks; along with two brothers (Keith and Brian) and one sister (Patty Ban).
Don was preceded in death by his father, Donald Grotelueschen Sr., and mother, Mary Seamandel.
Don worked as a machinist for over 30 years. He certainly passed on his machinist skills to his daughters who can tackle almost any handyman project with ease. When not working, he enjoyed coaching softball, hunting, fishing, and spending quality time with his grandson, Jimi. Don was an avid Wisconsin sports fan enjoying the Brewers, Badgers, and Packers.
He generously volunteered and gave dedicated service with the Newburg Fire Department for 45 years.
The family will be having a private service to remember Don.
Donations in Don’s honor can be made to Ozaukee Washington Land Trust (www.owlt.org).