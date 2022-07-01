CLINTONVILLE
Donald C. Wendelborn
Aug. 9, 1928 — June 28, 2022
Donald C. Wendelborn, age 93, of Clintonville passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Birch Hill Health Services, Shawano.
Donald Clarence Wendelborn was born on August 9, 1928, in West Bend, to Chester and Louise (Richter) Wendelborn. He grew up in West Bend area and attended the Wisconsin School of the Blind and Visually Impaired in Janesville. Don was united in marriage on October 6, 1951, to La Verne A. Hagen at St. Kilian Catholic Church, Hartford. He was a foreman in the shipping and receiving department at West Bend Company for close to 40 years, retiring in 1986. The couple moved north and settled in Clintonville in 1993.
Don is a former member of Holy Angels Catholic Church, West Bend, and a current member of St. Rose Catholic Church, Clintonville. In his early days, he enjoyed making trips up north for relaxing, hiking, and just spending time outdoors. Don also always liked fishing whenever possible, and it didn’t matter the season. His other interests included playing cards with family and winning on the slot machines at the casino.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, La Verne; two children, Tom (Marian) Wendelborn and Nancy (Don) Kohler; and one sonin- law, Rick Stautz. There are seven grandchildren: Theran (Linda) Stautz, Meg (Matt) Hilscher, Ian (Julie) Stautz, Adam (Kelly) Wendelborn, Aaron (Darcie) Kohler, Chad (Marie) Kohler, and Elizabeth Kohler. He is further survived by one great-granddaughter, Fiona; two sisters-in-law, Gertrude Werner and Carol Hagen; and many other relatives and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kim Stautz; and four siblings, Eugene, Audrey, Carol, and Noraleen.
Memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 7, at 12:00 noon at Beil-Didier Funeral Home, Clintonville, with Fr. Simon Muriithi Minyati officiating. Inurnment will be at a later date at Holy Angels Catholic Cemetery, West Bend. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Our family wishes to thank all the nurses and staff at Birch Hill for the wonderful care given to Dad.