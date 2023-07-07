BOLTONVILLE/WEST BEND
Donald Charles Laatsch
Donald Charles Laatsch, age 89, formerly of Boltonville passed away Friday, June 30, 2023, at his residence in West Bend. He was born June 28, 1934, in West Bend, the son of Marie (Uelmen) and Lawrence Laatsch.
Don grew up and lived in Boltonville for most of his life. He joined the United States Army February 21, 1957, and was honorably discharged February 10, 1959. Don worked as a heavy equipment operator for the Washington County Highway Department, retiring after 38 years of service. He enjoyed traveling to Las Vegas many times, traveling throughout the United States and Europe, was on golf and bowling leagues for many years. Don was given the title in 1964, West Bend Bowling Champion. He also had a great sense of humor and loved his dogs. Don also was a member of the Sportsman's Club in Boltonville, a volunteer firefighter on the Boltonville Fire Department and a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church.
Don is survived by his siblings, Eileen Yearling, Karen Radtke, Ruth (Edwin) Boomer, Carolyn (Walter) Landvatter, Shirley Ryan, Leon (Chris) Laatsch; sisters-in-law, Mary Laatsch and Bette Laatsch. He also is survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Myrna, Marilyn Jung, Lloyd, Eugene and Merle; brothers-in-law, David Jung, Gerald Yearling, Michael Ryan; and sister-in-law, Barbra Laatsch.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place following the service at Boltonville Union Cemetery with military honors accorded.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.