CAMPBELLSPORT
Donald D. Sedgwick
April 9, 1931 - Feb. 25, 2023
Donald D. Sedgwick, 91 of Campbellsport (Whitefish MT), passed away on Saturday, February 25, 2023.
He was born April 9, 1931, to the late Sidney and Elsie (Joecks) Sedgwick in Milwaukee. He graduated from Menomonee Falls High School. On July 28, 1951, he was united in marriage to Carol Sedgwick at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Menomonee Falls. Together they owned Wiskow Shoe Store in Milwaukee and then moved to Kewaskum to run The Village Bootery. Don enjoyed directing classical music from his screen porch with a cigar, feeding his fish, cutting fire wood, fish fries with a dark beer and being around the farm with family and friends. He loved making people smile and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Those Donald leaves behind to cherish his memory include two children, Craig (Meg) Sedgwick and Brian (Tracy) Sedgwick; five grandchildren, Emily (Jens Macaller) Sedgwick, Nathan Sedgwick, Kendall Sedgwick, Kyle Sedgwick, and Kevin Sedgwick; three brothers-in-law, Calvin (Joyce) Walters, Tom Wenzel and Tom Schlief; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Sedgwick, Carol Walters, and Pat Walters; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Sedgwick; daughter, Dr. Julie Sedgwick; brother, Wayne Sedgwick; and sister, Audrey Krueger.
A funeral service in remembrance of Donald will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Peace Church United Church of Christ, 343 First St., Kewaskum. Private interment to follow.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m.