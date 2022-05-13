Donald “Don” Anthony Hemauer
Oct. 14, 1940 - May 7, 2022
Donald "Don" Anthony Hemauer, age 81, passed away on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at his home in Kewaskum, with family by his side. He was born on October 14, 1940 in Appleton, WI to Alfred and Anita (nee Zahringer) Hemauer. Don married his love, Gloria Weiss, on May 25, 1963 at St. Frances Cabrini. Don loved to build models that pertained to WWII. He also loved building model rockets which he loved to fly when he lived in the country.
Don read many books on planes and could tell by looking up at a plane in the sky exactly what type of plane it was.
Don is survived by his wife, Gloria; granddaughter, Rebecca Hemauer; siblings, Kenneth (Rosann), Richard (Margaret) of Jamestown, NC, Jane (Richard) LaBuda, Alan (Carol), Bill (Susan), Tom and John (Jodie); daughter-in-law Jennifer (nee Kreutzer) Hemauer and his beloved kitty, Princess. Don is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Don is preceded in death by his son Christopher Hemauer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at 12 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 331 Main St., Kewaskum, with Fr. Jacob Strand presiding. Visitation will be at church on May 18th from 10 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Private Interment will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Kewaskum.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the Washington County Humane Society (3650 State Road 60 Slinger, WI 53086) and/or to Holy Trinity School in Kewaskum.
A special thank you to all the nurses at Horizon Home Hospice and Chaplain Jessie for the help needed to keep Donald at home until he transitioned into another life and to Fr. Jacob Strand for administering The Last Sacraments to Don the day before he passed.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.