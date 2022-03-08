SUSSEX / WEST BEND
Donald ‘Don’ George Henke
A memorial service for Don Henke will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Slinger on March 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. All friends and family are welcome to attend, especially his spiritual family that has been at his side throughout his lifetime. The family will also be holding a “Celebration of Life” immediately following at the Allenton Fireman’s Hall, 431 Railroad Street, Allenton.
Donald “Don” George Henke, 76, of Sussex (most recently West Bend) passed away November 7, 2021. Don had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of dementia and Parkinson’s disease in 2020. Don is survived by his loving wife, Linda, and his 3 stepchildren that he loved very much: Michael James, Brian (Natalie), and Sean; his sisters Mary (Michael) Flanders, Redgranite, Carol (Van) Kinnunen, Ashland; brothers John (Kathy) Henke, Thomas (Mary) Henke, Richard Henke, Fond du Lac. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Elizabeth M. Henke; sisters Darlene Lehn and Dorothy Mayer; his brother-in-law Robert Mayer, and brother Michael Henke.
Don received an Engineering degree through UW-Milwaukee in Drafting and served four years in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served from 1965 to 1969, and was released from active duty with an honorable discharge. He worked up until his retirement at St. Joseph Convent in Campbellsport.
Don was the family role model. He was a true Catholic in every sense of the word, from the church lecture, to catechism teacher and then eucharistic minister. His home and his cabins were filled with images of Jesus and Mother Mary. He didn’t judge anyone, nor did he curse or lecture you. Don was a nurturer. He would teach you the path to follow and it was up to you if you wanted to listen. He influenced many of the family to try new things. He was an avid collector of coins and guns. He loved trout fishing, grouse hunting and was a Glidden Ridgerunner Deerhunter. He also traveled all over the United States and Canada playing softball for the Slinger Foundry.
Don was passionate about God and his wife, Linda, but he also was there for everyone else too. He made you laugh, he was there to help, and he just had this way of making you feel special. If you needed something fixed or just someone to confide in, Don was that person you called. He was also the person who would make you laugh until you cried. This man was an all-around great person and leaves a huge hole in everyone’s lives.
A funeral had been held on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Church and Chapel Funeral Home, with a military ceremony on Friday, December 10, at 10:00 a.m., at Southern Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove.