APPLETON
Donald ‘Don’ K. Winrich
Oct. 4, 1938 - April 7, 2023
Donald “Don” K. Winrich, age 84, of Appleton, born October 4, 1938, passed away on April 7, 2023.
A funeral visitation will be held on Friday, April 14, 2023 from 9-11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1617 W. Pine St, Appleton, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to St. Bernard Parish in honor of Don’s wishes.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.wichmannfuneralhomes.com.