WEST BEND
Donald ‘Don’ L. Schneider
June 8, 1930 - February 6, 2023
Donald “Don” L. Schneider, age 92, went to be with the LORD on Monday, February 6, 2023, at New Perspectives in West Bend. He was born on June 8, 1930, in St. Michaels to Michael and Rose (nee Gross) Schneider.
Don was raised in Washington County along his brother, Wilbur (who passed away at the age of 8), and 3 sisters. He went to grade school in St. Michaels and Nabob and attended high school in Kewaskum. On September 8, 1951, he married the love of his life, Garnet M. Scheid, and settled in West Bend. After his duties in Texas were fulfilled with the United States Army, together they raised 2 sons and a daughter.
Don was an avid softball player in his younger years. He worked at the West Bend Company for 46 years and was a lieutenant on the West Bend Volunteer/paid on call Fire Department. Don and Garnet were well known for their love of polka dancing and having fun with friends and family. Don enjoyed spending time at their cabin hunting, fishing, and relaxing, listening to polka music with his family and friends.
Don is survived by his daughter-in-law Ann (nee Backhaus) Schneider, wife of the late Gary; and son-in-law Barry Werner, husband of the late Linda; grandchildren Jake (Kristina) Schneider, Matthew (Heidi) Schneider, Heidi (Robin) Womack, and Nick (Robin) Werner; great-grandchildren Britton, Matalie, Brynley, and Brielle Schneider, Carver Ullrich, Grace, and Madalyn Womack, Nicholas, and Addison Werner; other relatives and many friends.
Don was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Garnet; sons Jeffrey and Gary; daughter, Linda; his parents; brother, Wilbur; and his sisters Alice, Edna and Louise; and other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.
A funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). Visitation will be prior on Monday, February 20, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:15 a.m. Private family entombment at Washington County Memorial Park.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.