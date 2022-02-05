Donald H. Schultz Sr.
November 17, 1933 - Feb. 4, 2022
Donald H. Schultz Sr. was born on November 17, 1933, in Saukville and passed away Friday, February 4, 2022, at age 88. Son of Herbert and Mamie (nee Meyer) Schultz. He was raised in Saukville and graduated from Port Washington High School. Don was a member of the U.S. Army from 1954 until 1956. On August 25, 1956, he married Karen Glander and began their family. Don retired from the Operating Engineers Union Local #38.
Don will be missed by his children: Cindy (the late James) Boylen, Debbie (the late Russell) Lemke, Donald (Ginger) Schultz Jr., the late Mike (Debbie) Schultz, and Christine (Allen) Tackes; granddaughter-in-law Jeni (Mitch) Lemke-Andrews; grandchildren: Steven (Erica) Schultz, Jennifer (Grant) Greenfield, Roechelle (Logan) Boschae, Robert (friend, Abbi) Tackes, Carly Schultz, Nicholas and Matthew Boylen; great-grandchildren Ty, Bryleigh Greenfield, Bensen and Darcy Boschae, Sammi and Blake Andrews. Don is further survived by his brother Earl (Helen) Schultz; brother-in-law Roger Geib, the late Roger (Cindy) Glander; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends, including Dan Haug and Randy Puestow.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Karen; siblings: Harold (Renata) Schultz, Mildred (Ralph) Wagner, Charlotte (Donald) Esselman, Lester (Carol) Schultz, Audrey Geib; grandsons Shane Lemke and James Boylen Jr.; mother-in-law, Agnes (Elmer) Barkow; brother-in-law Fritz Glander and sister-in-law Diane (Robert) Becker.
Funeral services for Don will be held Wednesday, February 9, at 5 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend) with Pastor Rich Vincent presiding. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9, from 3 p.m. until the service at 5 p.m. Private interment of cremains will be at Lakeview Cemetery.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.