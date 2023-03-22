WEST BEND
Donald Leon Preston
May 21, 1925 — March 10, 2023
Donald Leon Preston, age 97 of West Bend passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 at his residence. He was born May 21, 1925, in Ainsworth, the son of Chester and Lily Preston.
Donald was raised in Pearson and attended the University of Minnesota, class of 1945. He married Edna Mae Schimmel, September 21, 1951, and was employed for the city of Milwaukee. Donald was baptized in 1949 as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses and was a member of West Bend Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Donald is survived by his children, Thomas (Louise) Preston, Vicki (Joseph) Shanovich, Julie (Edwin) Caban; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Edna; brother John and sister Joan Aderholdt.
There will be a memorial service for Donald at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, a visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 6823 Wildwood Road, West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information, visit phillipfuneralhome.com.