Donald Schulz
Jan. 21, 1932 - May 2, 2023
The earthly journey of Donald “Don” Schulz began on January 21, 1932, in Milwaukee, as the late Henry and Clara (nee Spangenberg) rejoiced with the gift of a son. Don attended schools in Milwaukee. He was drafted into the United States Army after graduation from high school. He was honorably discharged after being wounded in Korea. He was a proud veteran who loved his country.
Upon returning to the United States, Don began to date Grace Dobberphul, who quickly became the light of his life. They were married on September 18, 1954, and for sixty-eight years were truly one another’s one and only. They were blessed with five children, who will treasure their memories of their dad.
Don worked in the parts department at International Harvester and partnered with his father-in-law and brother-in-law on the family farm until 1990. He then worked at Gellings Farm Supply until his retirement.
Don was baptized as a child and confirmed in the Lutheran faith as an adult by the Rev. Ray Wiechmann at Salem Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. His Christian faith was very important to him and showed itself in his words and actions. Each day he and Grace would start their day with the words, “This is the day the Lord has made; let us rejoice and be glad in it.” He was a longtime member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in West Bend and enjoyed attending worship services and Senior Bible Class regularly.
Some of Don’s hobbies were building and collecting model cars, birdwatching, wood-working and gardening. His greatest joy was his family, and he enjoyed jigsaw puzzle marathons and playing games of Uno with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who always knew by the look on his face when he had a Draw 4 card to play. He could fix almost anything that needed fixing. Family vacations in Door County were something Don looked forward to every fall.
Over the last few years Don’s health began to fail as he battled cancer. He was surrounded by his family when the Lord called him home on Tuesday, May 2.
Those dear to Don whose earthly journeys continue are his wife, Grace; five children: David Schulz, Debra (Mark) Oehme, Susan (Rev. Gregory) Gibbons, Gerald (Doreen) Schulz, and Lorie (Scott) Reif; eight grandchildren: Stephanie (Jason) Wakefield, Michael Gibbons, Naomi Gibbons, Matthew Gibbons, Christopher Gibbons, Noah Reif, Jessica Schulz, and Evan Schulz; four great-grandchildren: Carter, Jackson, Ford, and Grant Wakefield; one brother: William “Bill” Schulz; brother-in-law Richard “Rick” (Sue) Hahn; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Along with his parents, Don was preceded in death by his mother and father-in-law, Walter and Sarah Dobberphul; his brother and sister-in-law, Ray and Deanna Dobberphul; and his sister-in-law, Donna Schulz.
A memorial service will be at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church (777 S. Indiana Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) with the Rev. Robert Hein presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Saturday, May 13, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank the pastors of Good Shepherd for their faithful service and visitations and the staff at Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice Center for their excellent care in Don’s last days.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.