JACKSON
Donna J. Klumb
June 11, 1928 - May 29, 2023
Donna Jean Klumb of Jackson went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born in Milwaukee on June 11, 1928, to Arlet and Ellen (nee Johnson) Bell, the first of 10 children. She was baptized in the Town of Adrian, near Tomah. On August 22, 1936. She was confirmed on April 14, 1946, at Zoar Evangelical and Reformed Church, Rockfield.
Donna graduated from West Bend High School with the class of 1946. She started work at age 16 at the Rockfield Canning Company in Rockfield. She married Arthur (Bud) Dross on December 21, 1946. They had two children Arthur (Jr.) and Martha (Marty). Donna worked at Briggs & Stratton and retired after 32 years of service. Her husband, Bud, passed away in 1989, at the age of 63. For the next couple of years Donna joined and enjoyed the Red Hatters. Donna met an old friend, Hugo (Hooks) Klumb, and they were married on November 30, 1996. They lived a very happy life together until he passed away at the age of 73 in November 1998. Donna also worked for several years at Universal Strap in Jackson.
Twelve years ago, she suffered a stroke which left her right side paralyzed. She insisted on caring for herself and living in her own home in Jackson and always had a lot of support from her family. Donna loved her pets and loved to socialize with all who came to visit her. She was a kind and extremely generous person. Donna was very strong in her faith, loved to witness her faith, read the Bible daily and attended church services whenever she could. Thank you, Ron and Barb Mull, for always taking Donna to church. Also, thank you “Meals on Wheels” for providing her with weekly lunches and friendly chats!
Donna is survived by her daughter, Marty (Dennis) Nimke; brothers John (Kathy) Bell, William Bell, Dennis (Marlene) Bell; sisters-in-law Laurie Bell, Rosa Chacon; brother-in-law Roy Herbener and friend Phyllis Prill. She is further survived by seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and eight great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Donna was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Dross; second husband, Hugo Klumb; her son, Arthur Dross Jr.; her brothers Richard Bell, Robert Bell, Jerry Bell, Tom Bell, Peter Bruce Bell and sister Kathy Herbener; and sisters-in-law Diane Bell and Carol Bell.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 9, 2023, at 12 noon, at Our Saviour’s United Church of Christ, W172-N12533 Division Rd., Germantown. Interment will take place on Friday, at the church cemetery, immediately following the service. A visitation will be held on Friday, at the church, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Memorials to the church are appreciated. For online condolences, please visit www.muellerfuneralhome.com.