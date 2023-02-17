WEST BEND
Donna L. Matenaer
January 3, 1964 - Dec. 11, 2022
Donna L. Matenaer, 58, of West Bend, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. She was born on January 3, 1964, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer.
Those Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sister Marilyn (Richard) Muraski; her brother Mark (Carol) Matenaer; four nephews, John (Laura) Muraski, Andrew (Tessa) Muraski, Kyle (Brooke) Matenaer, and Ryan (Olivia) Matenaer; niece AnneLissa (Nick) Gehring; 8 great-nieces and nephews; special friends Mary Barr and Terri Schiller, as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by an infant brother, David, and a sister, Geralyn Matenaer.
Donna was interested in sports events, you name it she watched it ... football, baseball, basketball, car racing and soccer. She tried to go to all of her nieces’ and nephews’ games to root their team on; they loved her and she dearly loved her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed collecting baseball cards and calling BINGO at Meadowbrook Manor. She also liked coloring, diamond art, and putting puzzles together.
Mostly, Donna was a holy person who wanted to help others. She was instrumental at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception in preparing the Mass of Remembrance each year, worship aids for Sunday Mass, funerals, and special events. She delivered Eucharist to residents at long-term facilities and to many others. Whenever anyone asked her to help with something, she went above and beyond what was needed.
VISITATION: A visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, March 3, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 406 Jefferson Street, West Bend.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Will be held on Friday, March 3 at 3:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.