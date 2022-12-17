WEST BEND
Donna L. Matenaer
Jan. 3, 1954 — Dec. 11, 2022
Donna L. Matenaer, 58, of West Bend, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk. She was born on January 3, 1954, in West Bend, the daughter of the late Francis and Elizabeth (nee Hefter) Matenaer.
Those Donna leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sister, Marilyn (Richard) Muraski; her brother, Mark (Carol) Matenaer; four nephews, John (Laura) Muraski, Andrew (Tessa) Muraski, Kyle (Brooke) Matenaer, and Ryan (Olivia) Matenaer; a niece, AnneLissa (Nick) Gehring; 8 great-nieces and nephews; special friends Mary Barr and Terri Schiller, as well as other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Donna was preceded in death by an infant brother, David, and a sister, Geralyn Matenaer.
A memorial Mass for Donna will be held at a later date, which will be posted.
The Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.