Donna Lynn Magnowski
Feb. 24, 1957 — April 6, 2022
Donna L. Magnowski (Gudex), 65, died peacefully April 6, 2022, at home surrounded by her loved ones after an 11-year battle with breast cancer. She was truly a warrior and an inspiration to all who knew her. Born February 24, 1957, in West Bend, she was the youngest child of four and only daughter to Howard Gudex and Lola (Krueger) Patterson.
Donna graduated from West Bend West, Class of 1977. She served 40 years in the hospitality industry and then felt compelled to help others in need. She took a position at Advocate Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in 2011 as a rehab aide where retired from in 2021.
Donna met the love of her life, Mark A. Magnowski, in 1985 where he swept her off her feet at a Brewers game. They married soon after in 1986. Donna brought with her a son, Justin, from a previous marriage and then had two children with Mark, Trevor and Cameron, to complete their family.
Donna was preceded in death by her father, Howard Gudex; mother, Lola Patterson; brother Steve Gudex; and her longtime friend Terry Foster.
Donna’s legacy lives on through her husband, Mark; three sons Justin (Lisa) Phillips, Trevor (Jasmine) Magnowski, and Cameron (Stefani) Magnowski; and grandchildren, Adeline and Lola Phillips and Marek Magnowski. She is also survived by her two brothers, Gary (Kim) and Wayne (Sherri) Gudex, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Patty Markert-Heine.
Donna was deeply loved by all who knew her-from family to friends to co-workers. Her closest family and friends will always remember her outgoing, loving, caring and fun nature, especially while at King Pin for Packers games when they had buy-one-get-one-free drink tokens, Saturday morning farmers market adventures, and her adoration for her three grandchildren. Her delicious baked goods will surely be missed by all who have had the pleasure to taste them. There is a permanent void in all of our hearts. Donna will be painfully missed.
Donna’s care has been entrusted to the Phillip Funeral Home, 1420 W. Paradise Drive; West Bend, WI, 53095. A viewing will be held on Saturday, April 16, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. at Phillips Funeral Home with a service at 3 p.m. A celebration of life will be held at King Pin Bowl to follow.
The Phillip Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.