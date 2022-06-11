WEST BEND
Donna Mae A. Kahlscheuer
Sept. 17, 1936 — June 9, 2022
Donna Mae A. Kahlscheuer (Peters), age 85, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at The Kathy Hospice in West Bend. She was born on September 17, 1936, to the late Raymond J. and Eleanor M. (Theisen) Peters.
Donna enjoyed gardening, playing cards, spending time with family and friends and various activities with her condo friends. Most of all she found pleasure in cooking and baking for her loved ones. Grandkids held a special place in her heart and provided joy for her.
She graduated from St John’s High School in 1955. She was a telephone operator for Wisconsin Bell Telephone. Later in life she worked at Silverbrook Middle School as everyone’s favorite “lunch lady.”
She met Joseph out at a dance, and they began the dance through life. They were married on May 3, 1958, and continued their life on the family dairy farm in West Bend. They raised five children and enjoyed numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Holidays and family gatherings were her specialty — no one would walk away hungry, and she always seemed to serve all their favorites.
Donna is survived by her cherished children, Patricia (Curt) Clark, Diane (Robert) Banaszak, Robert (Sarah) Kahlscheuer, MaryJo Eggers, and Joyce (Keith) Schneider; grandchildren, Laura (Bryan) Campion, Kayla (Kevin) Koenig, Kevin (Sam) Banaszak, Kyle (Sarah) Banaszak, Ryan and Isaac Kahlscheuer, Justin, Bailee, Nicole, and Joshua Eggers, Kelsey and Riley Schneider; step-grandchildren, Melissa Bork, and Miranda Clark (friend Justin Donner); great-grandchildren, Sloane Campion, Elizabeth and Wyatt Bork, Harrison Clark, Boaz and Emma Donner, Ryder, Reese and Torin Banaszak; brothers Albert and Wayne (Lynn) Peters. She is further survived by other family and many dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents; parents in-law, Raymond and Alma Kahlscheuer; brothers Dennis (Nancy) and Ray Peters Jr.; sisters-in-law, Jean and Karen Peters; brothers-in-law, Herbert and LeRoy (Charlotte) Kahlscheuer; sons-in-law Joseph Peters and Kim Eggers.
First visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the Phillip Funeral Home Chapel (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095). A second visitation will be Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Frances Cabrini (1025 S. 7th Ave., West Bend, WI 53095) from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Nathan Reesman presiding. Private family interment will be at Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Frances Cabrini School Library or Kathy Hospice are appreciated. The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the nurses and staff at Kathy Hospice for their loving care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.