WEST BEND
Donna Mae B. Albinger
Jan. 19, 1940 — Jan. 28, 2023
Donna Mae B. Albinger (nee Liegl), 83, of West Bend passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Cedar Lake Health and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Adolph and Beatrice (nee Oeschner) Liegl in LeRoy. Donna graduated from West Bend High School in 1958. On September 30, 1961, she was united in marriage to Paul A. Albinger at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend. She worked as a beautician for many years as well as assisting her husband with his business for over 30 years. Donna was a lifelong member at Holy Angels Catholic Church. She liked gardening, quilting, traveling with her family, and was a devoted mom and grandma. Donna enjoyed going to their second home in Crivitz and boating on High Falls Flowage. She and her husband were avid motorsport enthusiasts (Harley Davidson, Corvette, and snowmobiling).
Donna is survived by her two children, Mike (Sandy) Albinger of Plover, and Sandi (Jeff) Sheridan of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Lexi Sheridan, Matt Sheridan, Amy Albinger, and Adam (Tanna) Albinger with a great-grandchild on the way; two sisters-in-law, Kay (Gene) Schmid and Marilyn Liepert; a brother-in-law, Tom (Patti) Albinger; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband Paul A. Albinger, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ken Liegl; and a brother-in-law, Ralph Liepert.
Visitation for Donna will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at Holy Angels Catholic Church (138 N. 8th Ave., West Bend) from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
A memorial Mass in Remembrance of Donna will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials to be made to Holy Angels School Trust Fund or West Bend High School Class of 1958 Scholarship Fund.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Cedar Community in West Bend for all their help, care, and compassion for Donna over the last six years.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Donna’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.