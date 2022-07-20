ALLENTON
Donna Mae Kathryn Roecker
April 23, 1946 - July 19, 2022
Donna Mae Kathryn Roecker (nee Rossman), age 76 of Allenton passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in the care and comfort of her family.
Donna was born April 23, 1946, in West Bend to Jeanette (nee Wardius) and Joseph Rossman. She was united in marriage to Gerald G. Roecker on August 30, 1975, at Emmanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in the Town of Herman where they were longtime members. Donna worked at Gehl Company in earlier years until leaving to raise her family and help on the family dairy farm alongside her husband, Jerry. She served on the Herman Consolidated School Board for 25 years, 1991-2016. Most of all, Donna loved spending time with her family.
Donna is survived by her beloved husband of 46 years, Jerry; loving children, Julie (Edward) Wolf of Allenton, Kevin (Tiffany) of West Bend, and Amy (Brett) Kowalchuk of Waukesha; cherished grandchildren, Ben, Abigail, Morgan, and Molly Wolf, Brayden, Logan, and Landon Roecker, Chloe and Chase Kowalchuk; dear sisters, Eva (Willy) Hamm and Mary Tock; and dear brothers-in-law, David (Mary Ann) of Mayville, Donn (Nancy) of Hartford, and Chris Gracyalny. She is further survived by many loved nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Gracyalny; and parents-in-law, Lucile (nee Hoefs) and Reuben Roecker.
Funeral services for Donna will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home (824 Union Street Hartford, WI 53027) with the Rev. Steve Bode officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 a.m.-11:45 a.m.
Interment in Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Town of Herman.
Contributions in memory of Donna are appreciated to Kraemer Cancer Center and/or to Cottages’ Cedar Community in care of Jerry Roecker, memo: Donna Roecker.
The Roecker family would like to share their sincere gratitude with Dr. John Burfeind and his staff at Kraemer Cancer Center, along with the staff at St. Joseph’s Hospital (Froedtert-West Bend) and the Cottages’ Cedar Community staff and hospice team.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.