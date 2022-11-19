KEWASKUM
Doris M. Bonlender
Oct. 9, 1932 — Nov. 15, 2022
Doris M. Bonlender (Bruessel), age 90 years, of Kewaskum passed away peacefully on November 15, 2022, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital. Doris was born in Kewaskum to Jacob and Bernetta (Reindl) Bruessel on October 9, 1932. She married Robert “Bob” Bonlender on July 30, 1955 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Bob passed away in 2007. Doris was employed at Amity Leather Products for many years before retirement. Along with Bob, she enjoyed all types of gardening, polka dancing, sheepshead card parties, and having fun with “other peoples’ kids.” Doris and Bob were the “fun aunt and uncle” to many. Doris also enjoyed embroidery, making many gifts for friends and relatives through the years.
Those Doris leaves behind to cherish her memory include her sisters, Janice Thill, Vi Lache, and Carol (Dennis) Weiss; brother-in-law, Karl Ryan; sister-in-law, Louise Bonlender; along with many other relatives especially her faithful BFF, Judy Benike.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; brother, Jacob Bruessel, Jr.; and brothers-in-law Allen Thill, Peter Lache, Leo, Ervin, Harold, Joe, and Andy Bonlender, and Don Plageman; and sisters-in-law Audrey Siers, Margaret, Eileen, and Betty Bonlender, Fern Ryan, and Florence Plageman.
Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church (305 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040) with the Rev. Jacob Strand officiating. The family will greet relatives and friends on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery following Mass.
Memorials in Doris’ name can be directed to Holy Trinity Catholic School in Kewaskum or the charity of your choice.
Thank you to all the heroes ... the Lifestar Ambulance EMTs, the emergency room and third-floor doctors, nurses, and staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital, and last but not least the professional, caring, and fun staff at Kettle Moraine Gardens in Kewaskum.
Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Doris’ arrangements. Please consider signing our online guest book, www.myrhum-patten.com, to share your condolences with the family.