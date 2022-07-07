Doris Mae Bunkelmann
On Sunday, July 3, 2022, Doris Mae Bunkelmann (nee Stahl), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with her Savior.
On February 18, 1928 she was born to the late Raymond and Marie (nee Lubach) Stahl in Kewaskum. On April 3, 1948, she was united in marriage to Wilmer “Bill” Bunkelmann at Peace UCC in Kewaskum.
Doris grew up in Kewaskum and worked for Dr. Edwards. She moved to the Frankow-Grundahl clinic where she worked as the office manager, which became Oakbrook Clinic.
After retiring in 1991, she loved traveling the country with Bill. They experienced many trips together and their favorite place to visit was in Florida. They became snowbirds, traveling to Florida every January and returning in May. Her family always enjoyed visiting them there as well!
Doris had a love of baking for her family and friends. Her children remember always coming home after school to baked goods laid out on the kitchen table. She especially loved to make large meals and had a variety of desserts that were always family favorites. Doris made wedding cakes for many family members over the years. Additionally, she liked to sew and was a great seamstress, making many quilts for loved ones.
Above all else, she had so much love for her Savior and her family.
Doris is survived by her loving husband of 74 years, Bill Bunkelmann; three loving children, Chuck (Cindy) Bunkelmann, Kathy (Paul) Redig, and Julie (Kieth) Kriewaldt. She is further survived by 7 grandchildren, Matt (Kristin) Bunkelmann, Sarah Bunkelmann, Rachel (Glen) Deutschendorf, Alison Redig, David (Alissandra) Kriewaldt, Laura (Dan) Stinski, and Elizabeth (Haiden) Imholte. She was so loved by her 5 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Logan, Ethan, Grace, Carter, and a future great-grandchild.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Helen Smith, and brother-in-law, Richard Bunkelmann; and many nieces and nephews.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Marie Stahl; her father-in-law, William Bunkelmann and mother-in-law, Melinda Bunkelmann; and brother, Roger Stahl.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 777 Indiana Ave., in West Bend. Burial will be at Lutheran Memorial Park in Kewaskum.
The family will greet relatives and friends on Sunday at church from 1:30 p.m. until 3:15 p.m.
The family would like to thank Dr. Machhi, Dr. Jordan and the staff at Froedtert West Bend Hospital for her wonderful care.
