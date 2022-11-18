EAU CLAIRE
Dorothy A. Walter
Feb. 4, 1924 — Oct. 26, 2022
Dorothy A. Walter, age 98 passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at her residence in Eau Claire.
She was born on February 4, 1924, in the Town of Menomonee Falls to the late Charles and Marie (Bartels) Westphal.
Dorothy graduated from St. John’s Lutheran school in Newburg. She attended West Bend High School graduating in 1941. She next attended Prospect Hall Business College in Milwaukee. She worked at Pick Manufacturing Co. in West Bend until her marriage on October 22, 1945, to her high school sweetheart, Charles W. Walter Jr. at Holy Angels Catholic Church in West Bend.
Charles and Dorothy had six children. They made their home in West Bend until 1974 when they moved to Eau Claire.
In West Bend, Dorothy was a volunteer at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She was involved with the mentally disabled and worked as an instructor at The Threshold for seven years. She was a member of the Catholic Women’s Club. Dorothy made many lifetime friends in West Bend, belonging to the same bridge club for 29 years and enjoying golf at the West Bend Country Club.
After moving to Eau Claire, Dorothy volunteered at the Career Development Center and the DC, later called The Reach. She later worked at the DTC as an Independent Living Instructor. Dorothy was a volunteer with her husband for Meals on Wheels for 10 years and also at Sacred Heart Hospital and for the Community Table.
Dorothy was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish, Catholic Woman’s Club and Sacred Heart Partners.
The love of her life was her family and they always came first. She very seldom missed a sporting event in which her grandchildren participated. She also loved playing cards and golfing. Her friends and neighbors were important to her and she always tried to be there for them. Dorothy’s faith never faltered even though there were many ups and downs in her life. She loved to pray in private, and not a day went by without talking to St. Jude.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her two brothers, Alvin and Charles; her sister Katherine; son Marty; and her loving husband of 57 years, Charles Jr., who passed in 2002.
She is survived by her 5 children, Mary (William) Ahern of Palm Coast, Florida, Charles of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, daughter-in-law Kevin of Houston, Texas, Daniel (Beth) of West Bend, Richard (Maureen) of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stephen (Sandra) of Eau Claire; 12 grandchildren, Catherine Ahern, Chad Walter, Mandy (Will) Rufner, Bridget (George) Ebner, Aaron (Lyn) Walter, Charles (Amanda) Walter, Ethan Walter, Gemma Walter, Lindsay (Aarin) McLaughlin, and David Walter; and 11 great-grandchildren, Maura, Kelsey, Riley, Kiera, Madeline, Jack, Jackson, Mia, Henry, Hunter, and Madison.
A Mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire at 11 a.m. with Fr. Francis Thadathil officiating. Visitation will be Thursday morning at the church in the “Father Klink Hall” from 10 a.m. until time of service. Inurnment will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 2, 2022, in the Holy Angels Cemetery in West Bend.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701, is assisting the family with the arrangements.