FLORENCE
Dorothy Isabelle Buddenhagen
June 10, 1927 — April 16, 2023
Dorothy Isabelle Buddenhagen (nee Vorpahl), 95, of Florence, formerly of West Bend, passed away on Sunday April 16, 2023, at Florence Health Services in Florence. Dorothy was born on June 10, 1927, in the Village of Kewaskum to the late Dorothy K. (Theusch) and John A. Vorpahl, Sr.
Dorothy was united in marriage to Floyd F. Buddenhagen in a double wedding on December 23, 1944, in Waubeka, along with Dorothy’s sister, Dolores, who married Allen Kertscher.
Dorothy and Floyd, after many years, both retired from the West Bend Company and moved to the home they built together in Florence for their retirement years. After 74 ½ loving years of marriage, Floyd passed away on May 27, 2019.
Dorothy is survived by her three sons, Floyd F. “Butch” Jr., Richard (Charlene) and Robert (Mary); eight grandchildren, Timothy (Shelly), Christopher, Amy (Timothy), Steven (Tracy), Megan (Dante) and Malea, Ann (Brian) and Julie (Brian); 12 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Theresa; and two sisters-in-law, Ann and Teresa. Dorothy is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd; her parents and Floyd’s parents; her daughter-in-law, two sisters and five brothers; two sisters-in-law and three brothers-in-law.
Special thank-you to Sharon Johnson and Marion Wilson for their love and support of our family, Fran and Tony Mitchem for being great neighbors and all the caregivers at Florence Health Services for their love and care.
In accordance with Dorothy’s wishes, private funeral services will take place.