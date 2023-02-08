WEST BEND
Dorothy Mae Weber
May 8, 1942 - February 5, 2023
Dorothy Mae Weber, age 80, of West Bend passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her residence. She was born May 8, 1942, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Delores and Donald Brock.
Dorothy was born and raised in Jackson. She married Lewis R. Weber on June 22, 1963, at Fifth Avenue Methodist in West Bend. Lewis passed away October 1, 2014. Dorothy was an avid animal lover and gardener. She loved spending time with family and her grandchildren. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband, Lewis.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Tim (Alice) Weber, Tammy (Leonard) Smith, Mischell (Dave) Traxel; six grandchildren: Tim Weber, Jr., Robert Carbine, Jr., Keith (Katie) Carbine, Dylan Smith, Jake Becker, Natasha Moonen and three great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Lewis.
A special thank-you to Abbie and Jamie from Preceptor Hospice and Pastor Glenn Butts for all their care and support.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at Phillip Funeral Home in West Bend, with Pastor Glenn Butts officiating. Family and friends may gather for a visitation one hour prior to the service. Dorothy will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Lewis, at Washington County Memorial Park following the service.
The Phillip Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit phillipfuneralhome.com.