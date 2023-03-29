Dorothy Margaret Doll
May 6, 1927 - March 25, 2023
Dorothy Margaret Doll (nee Beine), age 95, passed away on Saturday, March 25, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on May 6, 1927, in Slinger, to Herman and Sarah (nee Tennies) Beine.
Dorothy enjoyed spending any time with her family which she loved with all her heart. She also enjoyed gardening and traveling, often to just plain look around. Her home was her castle which she filled with so much love, laughter, and joy. She spent her entire life serving others particularly her family members, husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her only pets were her canaries, a hobby inherited from her grandmother. She was a devoted member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she attended Mass until the end by participating with her smart phone.
As a young girl she loved being at the family farm in Slinger (now the Slinger High School football field), where she helped her Taunte Mary raise perennials in the garden. Her life was one of caring.
Dorothy is survived by her children, Bill (Deborah), Kathy (Matt) Dietz, Norm (Mary Ellen), Michael (Susan) and Robert; grandchildren Ryan (Ashley), Lea Renee’ (Chris) Raymer, Sarah, Andrea (Alex) McCunn, Justin (Courtney), Angie (Beau) Batton, Aaron Rabl; great-grandchildren Scott, Bradley, Charlie, Delaney, Everett, Jayden, Brooke, Brighton, Bennet, and Penelope.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Norman W. Doll; her grandson Erich; her parents; brothers Earl, Richard, Donnie; and her sister Bernice (Frank) Otto as well as other relatives.
A memorial Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church (200 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. Visitation will be prior at church on Friday, March 31, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. Private family interment of both Dorothy and Norman will be on a later date at the New St. Peter Cemetery in Slinger.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Peter’s Catholic Church (208 E. Washington St. Slinger, WI 53086) and Majestic Heights Assisted Living (63 S. Wacker Drive, Hartford, WI 53027).
A special thank-you to Majestic Heights Assisted Living for the wonderful and kind care at the end of our mom’s life. We will miss her so much.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.