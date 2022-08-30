JACKSON
Dorothy S. Letson
Oct. 21, 1937 - Aug. 28, 2022
Dorothy S. Letson (nee Bowers) age 84 of Jackson died peacefully on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Kathy Hospice. She was born October 21, 1937, in Manistique, MI, to Wells and Hazel (nee Brock) Bowers and married Patrick J. Letson on January 21, 1957, in Milwaukee. Patrick preceded her in death on September 9, 1990.
Dorothy was a proud member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Saukville for many years.
Dorothy is survived by her 3 children: Patrick (Monika) of Cedarburg, Ron (Tami) of West Bend and Chuck (Laura) of West Bend; 5 grandchildren: Tyler Letson, Rachal Letson, Jesse (Jackie) Naumann, Lisa (John) Wallace and Tracy Letson; and 3 great-grandchildren: Brock, Aubree and Parker. She is further survived by her siblings: Franklin Bowers of Manistique, MI and Cheryl Bowers of Milwaukee; sisters-in-law: Lorna Bowers of Manistique, MI, Donna Letson of Gulliver, MI and Connie Letson of Manistique, MI; her loyal canine companion Marley; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Wells and Hazel Bowers; her husband, Patrick Letson Sr.; her son John Letson; 2 brothers Herbert Bowers and Pat Bowers; and her sister Connie Matchstick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, September 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg with the Rev. Patrick Burns presiding. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Saukville. The family will greet visitors on Friday, at the church from 11:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Masses are appreciated.
The Schmidt Funeral Home in Jackson is serving the family. If you would like to leave a message of comfort and condolence please visit www.schmidtfuneralhome.com.