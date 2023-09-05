Douglas “Doug” Allen Trapp
Douglas “Doug” Allen Trapp passed peacefully on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the age of 73. He was born in Milwaukee, the son of Russell A. and Elterine Trapp. Doug was a proud United States Marine Corps veteran, serving two tours and receiving the Purple Heart Medal and the Gold Star Medal in lieu of a second Purple Heart Medal, during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a member of Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Church in Milwaukee. Doug enjoyed hunting, fishing, and the time he spent in Wyoming. He loved spending time with his parents, family, and grandchildren; going out to dinner was something he liked to do with them. He also liked to talk to people ... “and stuff like that”.
Douglas is survived by his children Douglas R. Trapp, Monica Grunfelder; grandchildren Elaina and Tyler Trapp & Samantha and Makaya Grunfelder; former wife Charitee (nee Braun), other relatives and many good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cheryl M. Trapp.
A graveside prayer and military honors will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM at Graceland Cemetery, 6401 North 43rd St., Milwaukee, with urn placement to follow.
The Phillip Funeral Home is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.