KEWASKUM
Dr. Cesar V. ‘Doc’ Sison
Oct. 28, 1938 - June 18, 2023
Dr. Cesar V. “Doc” Sison, 84, of Kewaskum passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Froedtert West Bend Hospital in the Town of Polk.
Doc was born on October 28, 1938, in Lingayen, Pangasinan, Philippines, the son of the late Modesto and Eriberta (nee Vargas) Sison. On February 14, 1964, he was united in marriage to Aurora Alonzo in Angono, Rizal, Philippines. Aurora preceded Doc in death on June 22, 2017.
Doc and Aurora graduated from Far Eastern University (Manila, Philippines) together in 1964 and came to Chicago where they completed their residencies at Illinois Masonic Hospital and Ravenswood Hospital. After a year of practicing in Milwaukee, Doc and Aurora established their roots in Kewaskum by opening their medical practice in 1971. In 1978, he built the Sison Medical Clinic, which provided a professional building for himself and other medical practitioners.
Over Doc’s 40 years of practicing medicine, he worked out of three clinics in Kewaskum and delivered over 1,000 babies. He was very proud to be a part of the Kewaskum, West Bend and Campbellsport communities, and cherished his patients, co-workers and friends.
Over the years, Doc enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends and cruising the world. He also loved late-night jaunts to casinos, spending time with his grandchildren and trips to Walt DisneyWorld.
Those Doc leaves behind to cherish his memory include three children, Norman “Jon” Sison of West Bend, Cesar Jr. “Sonny” (Kathleen) Sison of Kewaskum and Ira (Theresa) Sison of Franklin; three grandchildren, Aidan Sison of West Bend, and Cole and Quinn Sison of Franklin; his siblings, Francisco Sison, Teresita Sison, and Ame (Florencio) Sandoval; two sisters-in-law, Marina Alonzo and Erlinda Alonzo Tecson; special family friends, Linda Kirst and Bob and Nancy Doerfler, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Doc was preceded in death by his siblings, Modesto Sison Jr., Abraham Sison, and Modesta Raga; sister-in-law Darwisa Sison and Dr. Florizel Castro.
VISITATION: Doc’s family will greet relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 305 Main St., in Kewaskum, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:45 p.m.
SERVICE: A Mass of Christian burial for Doc will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Kewaskum. Rev. Patrick Magnor will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt appreciation to the caring staff at Serenity Villa in Campbellsport and the Froedtert West Bend Hospital physicians, nurses and staff.
Anyone who wishes to honor Doc may make a donation to the charity of your choice in his name.
Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service has been entrusted with Cesar’s arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.