ALLENTON
Duane ‘Papa’ L. Kreuziger
Aug. 8, 1929 - Jan. 22, 2022
Duane “Papa” L. Kreuziger, age 92, of Allenton passed away on Saturday, January 22, 2022. He was born on August 8, 1929, in Watertown to Albert and Emma (nee Schuster) Kreuziger. He was raised at first in Clyman but spent most of his adult life in Milwaukee and Allenton. He attended Watertown High School and MATC Barber College.
On September 30, 1950, Duane married Norma Marsch from Caledonia and they celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary on September 30, 2021.
Duane spent his first decades on “the farm” before moving his young family to Milwaukee to attend barber school. Though he spent more than the next 60 years happily cutting hair in the barbershops he owned in Horicon, Shorewood, Menomonee Falls and Thiensville, he never lost his love of the outdoors. Duane loved living and it showed in the forever twinkle of his eyes. He had an infectious energy and easy friendly disposition. People loved being around him as much as he loved being around them. He was perpetually active and eager to learn about and try new things. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting, gardening, playing sheepshead and cribbage, and ballroom dancing with the love of his life. He greatly valued time with family, relatives and his many friends. Duane’s kind and selfless heart earned him the love and respect of his beloved wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and grand-dogs. All of the moments spent with him have truly been gifts, and now will become memories forever cherished.
Please help us preserve Duane’s legacy. His family would love you to write your favorite memories or stories on a card to be placed in a keepsake box to be read and appreciated by family for days to come.
Duane is survived by his wife, Norma; daughters Denise (Jerry) Bibis and Cyndi (Mark) Seefeldt; grandchildren Gary (Jessica) Kreuziger, Nicole Keppy, Valerie (Anya) Stadler, Natalie (Luke) Kasten, Jake (Heather) Bibis, Luke (fiancŽ Kaitlin Nolte); 12 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Jenna, Owen, Joe, Parker, Tegan, Colton, Quinn, Harper and Scarlett, Penelope and Max; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sons Gary and Kevin; his twin sister, Charmain, and his brother Sylvester.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, January 28, at Resurrection Catholic Church (215 Main St., Allenton) with Fr. Richard Stoffel presiding. The Mass will be preceded by remarks by the family at 11:45 a.m. Visitation will from 9:30 a.m until 11:45 a.m.
The family would like to thank the Boltonville Fire Department, the Kewaskum Fire Department, the Washington County Sheriff Department for their kind assistance when we were in need.
Memorials to Resurrection Parish or the charity of your choice are appreciated.
The Phillip Funeral of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.