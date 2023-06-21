EAGLE RIVER
Earl A. Marks
Jan. 6, 1932 - May 18, 2023
Earl A. Marks, born January 6, 1932, left this earth for his heavenly reward on the feast day of the Ascension of Our Lord, May 18, 2023, at the age of 91. After a courageous battle with cancer, he died in his home in the company of his loving family in Eagle River.
He was born the son of Leonard and Agnes Marks in Richfield. He was married to Florence Ruth on June 26, 1954, and together had 3 children: Teresa Biertzer (Thomas), Sandra Rehberg (David), Michael Marks (Peggy); 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Siblings preceded in death were Elmer Marks, Vernon Marks, Patricia Mueller with 1 remaining sibling, Ronald Marks.
Earl owned and operated West Bend Transmission Service. Earl's interests were playing Texas Hold'Em, home improvement projects, trap shooting, bowling, golf, hunting and fishing and enjoying retirement in the Northwoods.
Heartfelt thanks to Fr. Ron Serrao from St. Peter's Parish, Compassus Hospice Care, and Stay Home Instead Health Care.
Funeral visitation will be on Monday June 26, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by Holy Mass at 6 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church in West Bend, WI.
Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com.