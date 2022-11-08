ALLENTON
Earl O. Schulz
Earl O. Schulz of Allenton was taken to his heavenly home on November 2, 2022, at the age of 95. He was born in Wisconsin, the son of the late Raymond and Malinda Schulz. Earl married his wife, the late Joyce S. Erdman, on May 21, 1949, at Zion Ev. Lutheran Church, Allenton.
Earl and Joyce lived on their horse farm, west of Kohlsville, during their 73 years of marriage. He served as a medic in the U.S. Army in occupied Germany following World War II, with the rank of corporal. He was a founding member of Shepherd of the Hills Ev. Lutheran Church, retired from Philip Lithograph, Grafton, and the delivery business he created, ES Service. Earl was an active 4-H leader and enjoyed camping and visiting with family and friends.
Earl is survived by two children, Sheri Lynn (Terry) Montag and Lance Elliott Schulz; grandchildren Brandon (Klari) Collura and Reyna (Jim) Collura-Kasper. He is further survived by his brother Orville (Eileen) Schulz, and sister, Joyce (Jim) Schlagenhaft; and and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Lyle (Bernice) Schulz.
Services will be held at a later date at Shepherd of the Hills Ev Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Drive, West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.