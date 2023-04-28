ALLENTON
Earl O. Schulz
Earl O. Schulz of Allenton, was taken to his heavenly home on November 2, 2022, at the age of 95.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023, starting at 1:30 p.m., with a visitation with the family, followed by a service, commitment, and a meal at Shepherd of the Hills Ev. Lutheran Church, 6869 Wildwood Drive, West Bend.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com or call 262-338-2050.