CAMPBELLSPORT
Earla E. Brantner
May 29, 1928 - May 5, 2023
Earla E. Brantner (nee Schaefer), 94, of Campbellsport, formerly of West Bend, passed away on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Serenity Villa. She was born on May 29, 1928, in Kewaskum, a daughter of Elmer and Ella Schaefer (nee Roehrdanz). She worked at Haebig Drycleaning in West Bend until her marriage to James Brantner on October 9, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in West Bend. Earla enjoyed gardening, socializing with her friends and family, and cooking and baking.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her children, Bonnie (Gary) Curreri, Peggy (John) Spartz, and Patrick (Sharon) Brantner, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James, and siblings, Myrtle (Arthur) Duenkel, Mildred (Leo) Schwartz, and Allen (Marie) Schaefer.
Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at Washington County Memorial Park in West Bend.
A special thank-you to Brooklyn and her team at Serenity Villa and also to the nurses from Preceptor Hospice.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guest book and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.