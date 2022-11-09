ST. CLOUD
Edmund K. Lacis
Edmund K. Lacis, 68, of St. Cloud died on Friday, November 4, 2022, at his residence.
Edmund was born in 1954, in Milwaukee. On August 30, 1986, he married Andrea S. Cox in Milwaukee. He spent most of his adult life as a motorsports photographer. After working in the control room for a few years, he became Observer Coordinator at Road America.
He is survived by his wife, Andrea Lacis; his sister, Nara Lacis; his cousin Zaiga (Ivars) Baltruns; brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Velta.
Edmund wanted to thank everyone that spent his final time with him, it brightened his heart.
SERVICE: Graveside services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Rienzi Cemetery, with Chaplain Karen Kraus officiating. Cremation has taken place.
