WEST BEND
Edriss Louetta Pickhard
Jan. 29, 1927 - Jan. 6, 2023
Edriss Louetta Pickhard, age 95 of West Bend passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at her residence, Cornerstone Assisting Living Facility. She was born January 29, 1927 to Carl and Mignon (Illian) Friedemann.
Edriss attended West Bend High School, then worked as a secretary, at the West Bend Company until her marriage. She married Clarence G. Pickhard on September 9, 1950, at St.
John’s Evangelical & Reformed in Kohlsville. Edriss enjoyed knitting, lovingly making an afghan for each of her grandchildren. Also, she loved baking (especially pies, lemon bars and butterhorns). She cherished her time with family, especially being a loving grandmother to ALL her grandchildren. Edie was a member of Faith UCC in Slinger.
Edriss is survived by her children, Russ (Debra) of Hubertus, Al (Tammy) of Marshfield, Carol (Dan) Monte of Kewaskum, Lois (Roger) Garbisch of Granton, and Clarice (Tom) Lee of Kewaskum. Edriss’ cherished grandchildren are Nathan (Jenny) Pickhard, Nick (Erin) Pickhard, Trisha (Nate) Springstead, Kevin (Brianna) Pickhard, Austin (Kelsey) Pickhard, Angela Pickhard, Andy Pickhard, Emily (Kyle) Haun, Aaron (fiancé, Jo) Monte, Rae Monte, Jaya Monte, Roxanne (David) Deater, Linda (Dana) Svenson, Steffanie (Sameer) Sheikh, Kelli (David) Kline, Troy Garbisch, and Grace Lee. She is also survived by her 19 great-grandchildren and daughter-in-law, Jenny Pickhard of Prarie Du Sac, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son Roy, sister Arlene (Ralph)
Hoefert and brother Robert (Pat) Friedemann; her loving pets Barney, her dog and Ollie, her cat.
Thank you to the staff at Cornerstone Assisted Living Facility; a special thank-you to Garrett, CNA, for making Edie feel special. Also thank you to the Preceptor Home Health Hospice staff.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday January 11, at Phillip Funeral Home with Pastor Carly Gaeth officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday, January 11, from 9:30 a.m.-10:45 a.m. at Phillip Funeral Home.
Interment will be private at Washington County Memorial Park.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith UCC of Slinger or Washington County Humane Society.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. For more information, call 262-338-2050 or visit www.phillipfuneralhome.com.