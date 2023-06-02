Edward Andrew Cluka Jr.
Dec. 24, 1938 – May 28, 2023
Edward Andrew Cluka Jr., 84, passed away after a brief illness and was born into eternal life on May 28, 2023. He was born in Milwaukee, WI on December 24, 1938 to Edward Sr. and Nellie (Leair) Cluka. He finished Boys Tech High School in Milwaukee, WI.
Ed married Sue Stephenson in July of 1963. Ed was proceeded in death by his son Michael Cluka.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sue; children Scott J. Cluka and (Lisa Crumrine), Kathleen Cluka-Huffman (Troy); grandchildren, Matthew Nowak and Samantha Nowak-Flannery (Taylor) great-granddaughter, Hazel Anne Flannery. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Ed dedicated his life to his love of auto racing having worked in all forms from drag racing to Indy Cars to USAC Stock Cars, to NASCAR. He was the National Sales Director for several racing related manufacturers and companies including Wynns, Bassett Racing Wheel, Aero Racing Wheel, National Racing Products, and Kluhsman Racing Components. Ed was instrumental in developing racing wheel technology in NASCAR and partnered with Hepfner Racing Products to produce and develop wheel spacers.
Ed’s keen interest and knowledge of chassis setups led him to work with many Hall of Fame drivers in the USAC, NASCAR, and local short track ranks and he forged life-long friendships with many of the biggest names in the sport.
For the past 38 years, Ed was the co-host of Let’s Talk Nascar (LTN) Hour racing radio program providing technical expertise and explaining the complex technical aspects of racing in terms common listeners could understand. His trusted relationships with his vast rolodex of friends, drivers, vendors, and officials allowed the program to break several news stories ahead of the national networks.
While Ed’s tough as nails attitude and demand for perfection pushed many to realize their fullest potential, he would always unconditionally lend a helping hand in times of need.
A Private Entombment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.
A Celebration of Ed’s Life will be announced on a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to his wife, Sue Cluka for a donation at a later date.
A very special thank you to the staff at The Kathy Hospice for their exceptional care.
The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.
www.phillipfuneralhome.com 262-338-2050