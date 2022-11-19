WEST BEND
Edward ‘Ed’ Earl Wetzel
Feb. 21, 1958 — Nov. 15, 2022
Edward 'Ed' Earl Wetzel, age 64 of West Bend, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Froedtert Hospital in West Bend. Edward was born February 21, 1958, to Marguerite A. (nee Hall) and Earl W. Wetzel. He was united in marriage to Cynthia J. Lehman at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Neosho in 1986. After finishing high school, Edward attended trade school to go on to start a career as a tool designer for Strattec Security Corporation, in the automotive industry. He took pride in taking care of his property where he and his wife Cindy built their dream home. In his free time, he enjoyed not only riding but also building motorcycles as a hobby. Edward loved his grandchildren with all his heart; those were his boys whom he cherished spending time with when he could.
Edward is survived by his loving sons, Michael Wetzel of West Bend and Jonathan (Courtney) Wetzel of West Bend; cherished grandchildren, Eli, Wesley, and Spencer Wetzel; brother, Bill (Beth) Wetzel; and sister-in-law, Connie Lehman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Cindy Wetzel; father-in-law, Darl Lehman; mother-in-law, Phyllis Lehman; and his best four-legged friend and dog, Millie.
A memorial service for Edward will be held Sunday, November 27, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Shimon Funeral Home, (824 Union St., Hartford, WI 53027) with Pastor Dean Strelow officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-673-9500 or visit www.shimonfuneralhome. com.