Edward Ernest Weise, Jr.
Sept. 7, 1931 - July 27, 2023
Edward Ernest Weise, Jr. passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023, surrounded by his family at Ivy Manor Assisted Living in West Bend at the age of 91 years.
He was born in Oak Park, IL, on September 7, 1931, to Edward E. and Mable (Forbes) Weise and grew up in Chicago. He was also lovingly raised by his aunt Rose Weise after Mable’s untimely death. After high school at the age of 20, Ed joined the Air Force. In the Korean War, he served as a nuclear specialist in the 1009th Special Weapons Squadron starting out in Japan. After he was honorably discharged in 1955, he worked for the Bell Telephone Company as a PBX installer.
At one of his jobs at a newspaper company, Ed met his future wife, Yvonne McWhiney, who worked as a secretary. They married on June 2, 1957, and were blessed with 6 children. The telephone company later transferred Ed to Wisconsin and the family moved first to Fond du Lac and then to West Bend. He retired at the age of 54 as an engineer and enjoyed a life of traveling the U.S. in an RV (many times volunteering as camp host). In 1990, Ed and Yvonne settled in northern Wisconsin on the Sugar Camp Chain of Lakes. Ed was actively involved with the Loyal Order of the Moose, Lions Club (past governor), Telephone Pioneers, Lifeline Installations and the American Legion. He was also a member of Trinity Lutheran Church of Dundee.
He was very proud that he was retired for 37 years while only working 30!
Ed is survived by his six children: Regina (Howard) Kaney, Thomas, Diane (Ricky) Crass, Barbara, (Danny) Schellhaass, Nancy (Tim) Ruedinger, Edward E., III (Suzette); 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren; his beloved dog, Zoe, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Yvonne, on April 6, 2017; his sister, Shirley and her husband, Drew Carey; and Ed’s dogs, Tascha and Twigs.
Special thanks to the staff at Ivy Manor, Preceptor Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Burfeind and his nurses Alyssa and Nikki.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Schmidt Funeral Home in West Bend from 10 until 11:15 a.m. with services at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be from 12 until 2:30 p.m. with burial to follow in Washington County Memorial Park with military honors.
